Toronto to make World Cup fan festival mostly free after $10 entry backlash

TORONTO, April 24 : Toronto reversed course on plans to charge fans to attend its World Cup fan festival, with the city council approving a revised plan to create a free general admission option after some councillors objected that the $10 fee broke a promise.

City staff had proposed a plan last week for $10 general admission tickets for the event. The festival, which is set to include live game broadcasts, food and entertainment, was originally promoted by the city last year as a "free and inclusive space" for fans to enjoy games during the June 11-July 19 World Cup.

But after objections from some councillors, who raised concerns about affordability for residents, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow asked staff this week to revisit the ticketing idea.

City staff issued a report on Wednesday proposing that of the 20,000 general admission tickets available every day, 15,600 will be free and 500 will be reserved for community groups at no cost. There will be 3,900 premium tickets available daily that will range from $100 to $300.

In the original report last week, staff said the ticketing plan was required as a crowd control measure and to help cover costs related to an "enhanced fan experience."

“Fan Fest should be free for general admission," Chow told reporters this week before council voted 18-3 to create a free general admission ticket option. "We can offer VIP packages for those who want them, but the gates should be open for everyone."

Toronto, one of 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico hosting games for the 48-team World Cup, will stage six matches.