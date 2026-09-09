Torres helps Villa hold off Brugge, Marin fires AEK to victory

MADRID, Sept 8 : Aston Villa survived a second-half surge from Club Brugge to open their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 away win on Tuesday, with Pau Torres providing two assists for Unai Emery's side.

AEK Athens also made a winning start, beating Austrian side LASK 1-0 in Greece thanks to Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin's curling free kick midway through the first half.

In Belgium, Torres set up John McGinn to put Villa ahead in the 11th minute, but Hugo Vetlesen equalised for the hosts eight minutes later.

Villa responded swiftly, with Emiliano Buendia restoring their lead from a Joao Gomes assist before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-1 just before halftime, Torres again supplying the final pass.

Brugge dominated after the break and Nicolo Tresoldi pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 61st minute, but Villa protected their advantage to secure all three points.

Marin provided the decisive moment for AEK in the 21st minute, curling a free kick from outside the penalty area on the left-hand side into the top corner beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Later on Tuesday, Real Madrid host Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund welcome Villarreal, Portuguese champions Porto entertain Manchester City and Lille face Real Betis.