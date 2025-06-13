Tottenham appoint Brentford's Frank as manager

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur named Thomas Frank as their fifth full-time manager in six years on Thursday with the Premier League club confirming they had hired the former Brentford boss on a three-year contract to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

The 51-year-old Dane, who has been in charge of Brentford since 2018 and established them in the top flight, will take charge of a club that will take part in next year's Champions League after they won the Europa League last month in Bilbao.

"In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game," a club statement said.

"He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead."

Australian Postecoglou's achievement in delivering Spurs' first trophy for 17 years was overshadowed by a woeful Premier League season which saw them finish 17th with 22 defeats, their worst campaign since the club were relegated in 1977.

Frank has been impressive during his time at Brentford - creating a high-scoring side who have punched above their weight since reaching the Premier League in 2021 via the playoffs.

In their four Premier League seasons under Frank, Brentford have finished 13th, 9th, 16th and 10th and last term only four teams scored more than their 66 goals.

A keen user of player data, Frank and his backroom staff have proved especially adept at unearthing gems and selling those players on for huge profits, such as forwards Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Said Benrahma plus goalkeeper David Raya

Despite the outgoings, Brentford have managed to remain competitive in the top flight under Frank and last season were in the mix for European qualification.