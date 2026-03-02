Logo
Tottenham fined for fans' 'racist or discriminatory' behaviour at Frankfurt
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 28, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

02 Mar 2026 11:12PM
March 2 : Tottenham Hotspur have been fined 30,000 euros ($35,000) by UEFA over their fans' "racist or discriminatory behaviour" during a 2-0 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt in January, European soccer's governing body said on Monday.

UEFA also handed Spurs a suspended one-match ban on selling tickets to their fans for an away match in a European competition, to be enforced only if a similar incident occurs within a probationary period of one year.

Spurs will face Atletico Madrid this month in the last 16.

($1 = 0.8535 euros)

Source: Reuters
