Tottenham give fans more time to decide on season ticket renewal as relegation fears mount
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 22, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur fans inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

12 Mar 2026 11:48PM
March 12 : Struggling Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday pushed back their deadline for the renewal of season tickets, giving supporters an "extended period" to decide whether to commit to the club next season amid Premier League relegation fears.

Spurs, who last won a Premier League game on December 28 against Crystal Palace, are 16th in the standings with 29 points.

Their position is precarious, with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and 18th-placed West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot, both one point behind the north London club.

In a message sent to supporters, Tottenham said they "recognise the seriousness" of their situation.

"Following discussions with our Fan Advisory Board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust, (we) can confirm the renewal window for 2026/27 will now remain open for an extended period until Sunday 7 June to ensure fans have full clarity on next season before renewing," the club added.

"Everyone at the club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible."

Tottenham have been ever-present in the Premier League and were last relegated from the top flight in 1977. 

They finished 17th last season under Ange Postecoglou, but were 13 points clear of the drop zone. The deadline for renewal last year was May 27, two days after the end of the 2024-25 season.

Tottenham next travel to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
