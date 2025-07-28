Tour de France final stage neutralised after slippery road conditions

PARIS :The final stage of the Tour de France saw its competitive element largely neutralised on Sunday after organisers decided to freeze the times with about 50 kilometres left due to hazardous road conditions.

Following a pre-stage check, officials identified several sections of the course as dangerously slippery. The stage goes up the cobbled roads of the Butte Montmartre three times.

"After a reconnaissance carried out before the stage, and after noting that certain sections had slippery road conditions, it was decided, in agreement with the president of the commissaires' panel, that the times would be frozen at kilometre 82, that is, on the 4th crossing of the finish line," organisers said in a statement.

"A stage classification will be established, but it will not affect the general classification."

The overall standings will therefore remain unchanged, preserving the yellow jersey leader's position.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar will, however, still need to cross the finish line to be declared winner of the race.