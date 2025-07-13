Towel thief Swiatek gets personalised Wimbledon souvenir

LONDON :During the Wimbledon fortnight, a grinning Iga Swiatek was often caught on camera cramming dozens of official towels into her tennis bags, creating a running joke that 'Wimbledon's towel thief strikes again!'

On Saturday, Wimbledon marked her love of the towels by presenting the new champion with a personalised purple and green version - one that can never be taken away from her.

After her 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Amanda Anisimova in the final, Swiatek completed her media duties and then posed for a picture holding up a towel that had the words "Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion" emblazoned on it.

"This one's for keeps," Wimbledon posted on X, alongside a picture of a beaming Swiatek.

Swiatek had said following her opening round victory that tennis players loved their towels.

"It's a topic no one ever talks about," she said.

"Every time I come back from a Grand Slam I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So, sorry guys. Sorry Wimbledon. I don't know if I'm supposed to do that."