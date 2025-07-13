Logo
Logo

Sport

Towel thief Swiatek gets personalised Wimbledon souvenir
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Towel thief Swiatek gets personalised Wimbledon souvenir

Towel thief Swiatek gets personalised Wimbledon souvenir

Jul 12, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Iga Swiatek of Poland speaks at the trophy presentation after winning the women’s final match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

13 Jul 2025 04:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :During the Wimbledon fortnight, a grinning Iga Swiatek was often caught on camera cramming dozens of official towels into her tennis bags, creating a running joke that 'Wimbledon's towel thief strikes again!'

On Saturday, Wimbledon marked her love of the towels by presenting the new champion with a personalised purple and green version - one that can never be taken away from her.

After her 6-0 6-0 thrashing of Amanda Anisimova in the final, Swiatek completed her media duties and then posed for a picture holding up a towel that had the words "Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion" emblazoned on it.

"This one's for keeps," Wimbledon posted on X, alongside a picture of a beaming Swiatek.

Swiatek had said following her opening round victory that tennis players loved their towels.

"It's a topic no one ever talks about," she said.

"Every time I come back from a Grand Slam I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So, sorry guys. Sorry Wimbledon. I don't know if I'm supposed to do that."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement