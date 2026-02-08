Townsend defends Scotland players following 18-15 loss in Italy

ROME, Feb 7 : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is braced for criticism for his side's disappointing 18-15 Six Nations loss to Italy in torrential rain in Rome on Saturday, but says he cannot fault the players' effort in difficult conditions.

It is a huge blow to Scotland’s championship chances one game in, and they were made to pay for a sluggish start to the game that was perhaps in part due to the conditions, but also a lack of tempo and urgency.

"Hugely disappointed to lose your first game in the tournament, makes things tougher," Townsend told the BBC. "Obviously, the guys are very disappointed. The effort was there. A lot of what we trained was in place. We just gave away too many possessions.

"We just weren't able to score more points in the first half. It was extremely difficult the second half but the effort the players put in was tremendous just not enough to win the game.

"We shouldn't have let them get ahead. They got a couple of breakaway tries. We had opportunities we didn't take and then it made it tough after that."

NO TITLE IN NINE YEARS AS COACH

Townsend acknowledged the defeat will draw criticism of the team and of himself as coach nine years into a role that has yet to deliver a title.

"Of course there'll be criticism for the result and the performance. I'm with my team," he said. "I was hugely proud of the effort they put in at the end, trying to find a way to win.

"It was really tough and we know we need to be better in that first 20 minutes."

Scotland host England at Murrayfield next Saturday, a daunting prospect against Steve Borthwick’s rapidly improving team.

"I believe in them, I believe in what we're doing. Today, it didn't happen and we're going to make sure it happens next week."

Captain Sione Tuipulotu said the players needed to take responsibility for the defeat.

"In these conditions, it's hard to come across points. When the rain started coming down, we struggled to find field position and adjust properly to how the game was going.

"It's on us, isn't it? We were too loose in the carry. They ultimately adjusted better and that's why they won the game."