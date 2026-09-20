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Townsend hit by pitch roller while warming up in Thai league
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Townsend hit by pitch roller while warming up in Thai league

Townsend hit by pitch roller while warming up in Thai league

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Aston Villa - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - March 2, 2024 Luton Town's Andros Townsend during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/ File Photo

20 Sep 2026 10:51AM
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Sept 20 : Former England forward Andros Townsend was nearly run over by a motorised pitch roller while warming up with his Prachuap teammates at half-time during a Thai League 1 match on Saturday.

The 35-year-old avoided serious injury and later made a brief appearance in the match at Pattani.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player did not see the roller, driven by a ground staff member, coming towards him when he stepped out of the practice area to attempt a pass.

The roller knocked Townsend over and drove up his legs nearly to his waist before the driver jumped off and tried to lift it off the player.

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Townsend got back up and continued practicing, and came on as a late substitute while Prachuap cruised to a 3-0 victory.

"Turns out Stoke away wasn't so bad after all," Townsend later wrote on Instagram, joking about the English side Stoke City's reputation as a tough place for visiting teams to play.

Source: Reuters
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