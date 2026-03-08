Townsend praises brave Scots in big win over France

EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 7 : Scotland coach Gregor Townsend praised the mindset of his players to keep attacking France in their extraordinary 50-40 Six Nations Championship victory at Murrayfield on Saturday that keeps their title hopes alive.

Scotland ran in seven tries, several of them from attacking line-outs where they could have taken the safer bet of shots at goal but instead were intent on turning the screw on the visitors that saw them at one stage score 40 unanswered points.

"It was a brilliant day," Townsend told the BBC. "Not just the rugby we played, but the mindset to keep attacking, a lot of teams would sit on that lead against France.

"We know the best way of winning is playing like what got us that success in the first half."

Second-placed Scotland are now level with France on 16 points at the top of the Six Nations table but well behind on points difference. They go to Ireland for their final fixture next Saturday, while the French host England.

Scotland will likely need to beat the Irish in Dublin to lift their first Six Nations trophy since 1999.

"I believed in the team," Townsend said. "Our game is built to put some of our best strike players in the game into space and (against France) they built phase after phase and grew in confidence."

It is a far cry from Scotland's demoralising opening 18-15 defeat by Italy in the rain in Rome last month, after which there were calls for Townsend to exit his role.

The team have since won three games in a row, including beating England.

"You need painful moments and defeat to make you the team you're going to be. Italy is part of the journey," Townsend said.

Their 50 points is the most Scotland have ever scored against France and they managed four tries against them in a Six Nations match for the first time since their 1999 title triumph.