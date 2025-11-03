Trailblazing speed skater Jackson embracing expectation for Milano Cortina

Erin Jackson is relishing the weight of expectation that comes with being an Olympic champion ahead of the Milano Cortina Games, nearly four years after making history as the first Black woman to win Winter Olympic gold in an individual sport.

The 33-year-old American has her sights set on defending her 500m speed skating title in Italy next year despite battling persistent injury issues that have required multiple surgeries since her Beijing triumph in 2022.

"I'm coming in as the reigning Olympic champion, and I feel like that brings a lot of pressure," Jackson told Reuters.

"But the pressure is what really drives me to kind of reach that next level. So I'm typically a very calm and relaxed person, but the pressure just helps me find that extra bit of energy. So I am really, really looking forward to it."

As the buildup to the Games gathers steam, Jackson delivered a statement performance at last month's U.S. Speed Skating Championships, claiming victory in the 500m and finishing second to three-times Olympian Brittany Bowe in the 1,000m.

MORALE BOOST AFTER MULTIPLE SURGERIES

The strong showing provided a morale boost following her struggles with injury.

A recurring back injury has haunted Jackson since 2019 and required multiple surgeries, while in March 2023 she underwent an operation to remove 16 non-cancerous fibroids from her uterus.

"I've been dealing with lower back injury for the past few years, especially this year, just having a bit more flare-ups," Jackson explained.

"So it was a really big confidence boost to have a good showing at our national championships this past weekend. It's given me a lot of confidence moving forward in the season."

Amid the setbacks, Jackson has remained resolute despite having to change her training routine.

"The toughest part of the recovery journey has just been having to take a step back. I've had to modify the training quite a bit," she said.

"I've a bunch of different procedures, some of them I've needed to fly out of state for.

"But it's also been kind of fun. It's like a switch up to what I normally do. I've been doing a lot of aqua jogging, a lot of elliptical, stuff like that."

ADVOCATE FOR DIVERSITY

In winning gold, Jackson followed a trail blazed by compatriot Shani Davis, who was the first Black athlete to win speed skating Olympic gold in 2006 when he won the men's 1,000m in Turin.

Only 43 of 2,952 athletes at the 2018 Winter Games were Black and there were fewer still in Beijing in 2022 after the International Olympic Committee did away with continental quotas in sliding sports, which had previously offered a pathway for African competitors.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Jackson has become an advocate for diversity in speed skating through her involvement with Edge Outdoors, an organisation that helps women of colour engage in snow sports.

"When I retire from the sport and have a bit more time on my hands, it's going to be my personal mission to start an organisation that helps more people experience the sport," Jackson said.

"One of the big barriers to entry is the cost. It's a really expensive sport to get into, so I would like to start a scholarship programme to help more people who maybe can't afford it."

Jackson has already seen the impact of her Beijing victory ripple through her sport, especially in Salt Lake City, where U.S. Speed Skating is based.

"It's been great to see more diversity in the sport. Social media posts from parents showing their kids skating are really rewarding," she added.

While Milano Cortina will mark her third Olympic appearance, Jackson's future beyond 2026 remains uncertain with the University of Florida graduate saying she was going to take it "one day at a time".

"I'm not sure if I'm going to retire or not. With my back injury and the three disk herniations, I need to find out a long-term solution for that," Jackson said.

"But if I can get that under control, I'm ready for another four (years)."