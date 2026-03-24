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Trossard out of Belgium squad along with Vanaken
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Trossard out of Belgium squad along with Vanaken

Trossard out of Belgium squad along with Vanaken
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2025 Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring a penalty during the penalty shootout Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Trossard out of Belgium squad along with Vanaken
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Play Off - Second Leg - Club Brugge v Rangers - Jan Breydelstadion, Brugge, Belgium - August 27, 2025 Club Brugge's Hans Vanaken celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
24 Mar 2026 02:36AM
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March 23 : Belgium must do without Leandro Trossard and Hans Vanaken for the upcoming trip to the United States where they play two World Cup warm-up matches.

Trossard has opted out of the friendly matches against World Cup co-hosts United States in Atlanta on Saturday and Mexico in Chicago on March 31.

The Arsenal forward has only recently recovered from a hip injury and in consultation with his club it was decided not to call him up so that he can continue his rehabilitation in London, the Belgian football association said on Monday.

Club Brugge captain Vanaken is still recovering from a hip injury and also sits out the two World Cup warm-up games.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
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