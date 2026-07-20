Trump draws attention at World Cup final as scrutiny lingers

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: US President Donald Trump grabbed a share of the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday (Jul 19), staying on stage with winners Spain as they lifted the trophy after beating Argentina.

Despite being met by resounding boos as he walked on to the pitch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump basked in the attention at the end of a tournament he has called "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world".

Trump briefly lingered on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft in celebration.

The 80-year-old US leader even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance" in front of the Spanish players.

Trump had arrived on his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy.

During the game, he sat next to Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump and stood and saluted for the US national anthem.