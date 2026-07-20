Trump draws attention at World Cup final as scrutiny lingers

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: US President Donald Trump grabbed a share of the spotlight at the World Cup final on Sunday (Jul 19), staying on stage with winners Spain as they lifted the trophy after beating Argentina.
Despite being met by resounding boos as he walked on to the pitch with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump basked in the attention at the end of a tournament he has called "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world".
Trump briefly lingered on stage as Infantino tried to lead him away while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft in celebration.
The 80-year-old US leader even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance" in front of the Spanish players.
Trump had arrived on his Marine One helicopter at the New York-New Jersey stadium to watch Spain and Argentina battle it out for the trophy.
During the game, he sat next to Infantino and First Lady Melania Trump and stood and saluted for the US national anthem.
Trump said before kick-off that he thought superstar Lionel Messi would give Argentina the edge, while adding that Argentina's right-wing President Javier Milei, who was not attending out of superstition, was a "friend of mine. He's done a terrific job".
The US leader was seated near Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney - relations with both of whom are not so friendly.
Trump had short exchanges with the leaders of the tournament's co-hosts.
Trump threatened Canada with tariffs on Friday after smoke from raging wildfires drifted over the northeastern United States and raised concerns about air quality for the World Cup final.
Mexico's ties with Washington meanwhile remain tense over Trump's large-scale immigration crackdown and threats of military action against drug traffickers.
Trump also shook hands with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez despite Trump recently lashing out at Madrid for failing to help with the Iran war and falling short on NATO spending.
"AMAZING"
Trump co-presented the trophy to Spain alongside Infantino.
The match is the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, in an unusual move for an 80-year-old leader who relishes public events.
But it is far from his first intervention in the tournament.
Less than two weeks ago, Trump infamously phoned Infantino to ask FIFA to suspend a red card against USA striker Folarin Balogun so he could play in a last-16 match against Belgium.
Despite the ensuing controversy over fairness and influence, Trump has hailed the 2026 tournament as the best ever.
"This has been the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world. It's been amazing," Trump told a FIFA reception with Infantino at Trump Tower in New York on Friday.
Trump said the 104 games had also helped further popularise a sport in the United States.
"It turned out we were a soccer country, and I think it's going to remain," added Trump, who said his son Barron, 20, was a huge fan of the game.
Trump has hitched his political brand to the World Cup since returning in January 2025 to the Oval Office, where he has hosted Infantino on multiple occasions.
But the run-up to the tournament also hit hiccups from Trump's immigration policies, which saw some fans face visa issues.
At the FIFA Club World Cup championship at the same New Jersey stadium last year, winners Chelsea were left confused when Trump stayed on the podium while they danced after he handed them the trophy.
Trump later claimed he had been allowed to keep the trophy itself in the Oval Office - but FIFA said the version on display was actually a replica.