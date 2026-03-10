Trump says Australia has taken care of some Iranian women soccer players

WASHINGTON, March 9 : President Donald Trump on Monday said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told him five members of the Iranian national women's soccer team had been "taken care of" amid fears they could be punished.

Australia's SBS News earlier said five players had "broken free" after the team was eliminated from the Asian Cup tournament and were now under the protection of the federal police, seeking assistance from the government.

"Five have already been taken care of, and the rest are on their way," Trump said in a Truth Social Post after talking to Albanese. "Some, however, feel they must go back because they are worried about the safety of their families, including threats to those family members if they don't return."