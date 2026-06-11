Trump on World Cup, visas: we're working to make sure right people come in

WASHINGTON, June 10 : President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is working to make sure “the right people” come into the United States for the World Cup.
Source: Reuters
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WASHINGTON, June 10 : President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is working to make sure “the right people” come into the United States for the World Cup.
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