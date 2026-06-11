Logo
Logo

Sport

Trump on World Cup, visas: we're working to make sure right people come in
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Trump on World Cup, visas: we're working to make sure right people come in

Trump on World Cup, visas: we're working to make sure right people come in

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office as he signs the Secure America Act, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

11 Jun 2026 12:25AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2026 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, June 10 : President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is working to make sure “the right people” come into the United States for the World Cup.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement