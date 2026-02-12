Logo
Tuchel to lead England through to Euro 2028
England manager Thomas Tuchel in the stands before a match at Craven Cottage, London, Britain - January 4, 2026. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge /File Photo

12 Feb 2026 06:18PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2026 06:20PM)
LONDON, Feb 12 : England head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract that will last through to Euro 2028, the Football Association said on Thursday.

"I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England," the German said in a statement.

"It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup."

Tuchel, who replaced Gareth Southgate, was initially contracted to take England to this year's World Cup in North America.

Source: Reuters
