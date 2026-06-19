Tuchel rues photographers blocking his view during England national anthem

June 18 : When England players lined up to sing their national anthem before their World Cup opener against Croatia, they shared the moment with thousands of their fans at the Dallas Stadium, who sang aloud and waved flags.

But one person at the stadium who missed out on the experience was England coach Thomas Tuchel, whose view from the dugout was blocked by a throng of photographers positioned in front of him.

"I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers, because I could not see my team (during) the national anthem, and I was waiting for this moment," a frustrated Tuchel told reporters after Wednesday's 4-2 win.

"It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of 50 photographers half a metre away and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience today."

Media reports said Tuchel tried to get the photographers to move but they did not, and he was left with no choice but to see his players on the stadium's giant screen.

England will continue their Group L campaign against Ghana on Tuesday.