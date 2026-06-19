Logo
Logo

Sport

Tuchel rues photographers blocking his view during England national anthem
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Tuchel rues photographers blocking his view during England national anthem

Tuchel rues photographers blocking his view during England national anthem

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Croatia - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel and his coaching during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

19 Jun 2026 01:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 18 : When England players lined up to sing their national anthem before their World Cup opener against Croatia, they shared the moment with thousands of their fans at the Dallas Stadium, who sang aloud and waved flags.

But one person at the stadium who missed out on the experience was England coach Thomas Tuchel, whose view from the dugout was blocked by a throng of photographers positioned in front of him.

"I'm begging FIFA to change the position of the photographers, because I could not see my team (during) the national anthem, and I was waiting for this moment," a frustrated Tuchel told reporters after Wednesday's 4-2 win.

"It was a very, very special moment today and I was standing in front of 50 photographers half a metre away and I could not see one single player. It ruined a little bit my experience today."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Media reports said Tuchel tried to get the photographers to move but they did not, and he was left with no choice but to see his players on the stadium's giant screen.

England will continue their Group L campaign against Ghana on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement