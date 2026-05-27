Tug-of-war over Bogere after Norway names Sweden-bound midfielder

May 26 : Portland Thorns midfielder Cassandra Bogere was caught in a tug-of-war on Tuesday after being named in both the Sweden and Norway's under-23 squads, despite having swapped allegiance to Sweden just days earlier.

An administrative blunder left the 20-year-old dual citizen briefly listed as a squad member for both Scandinavian rivals simultaneously. Bogere, who was born in Sweden before moving to Norway as a child, had completed her international clearance last week, rendering the Norwegian call-up invalid.

"She belongs to Sweden," Sweden under-23 head coach Magnus Wikman told broadcaster SVT, adding that the nationality switch was finalised from both sides.

Norway officials later acknowledged the blunder after contacting the player in the United States, where she plays in the National Women's Soccer League.

"We have now spoken to the player herself. She lives in the U.S., so it took some time to get in touch," Carina Olset, media manager for the Norway women's national team, told Norwegian newspaper VG.

"She could confirm that she wanted to switch nations and FIFA has approved the change of allegiance. We ... respect the player's wish."

In an added twist, the Sweden under-23 team face Norway on June 3, setting up a surreal encounter for Bogere.