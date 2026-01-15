Tunisia appoint Lamouchi as new coach

Jan 14 : Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as Tunisia's new coach, the country's football association announced on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old French coach, who has also managed Cardiff City and Ivory Coast, will replace Sami Trabelsi, who left his role following Tunisia's last-16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

"The Tunisian football federation has announced that it has signed coach Sabri Lamouchi to take charge of the national team until July 31, 2028," the Tunisian FA said in a statement.

Lamouchi, who was born in Lyon and has Tunisian roots, led Forest and Cardiff in England's second tier, and also had a stint with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Tunisia have qualified for this year's World Cup and have been drawn in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan and a European playoff winner.

(Writing by Mohamed Yossry, reporting by Latifa Guesmi in Tunis and Bassem Zahran, editing by Toby Davis)