Tunisia part ways with coach Trabelsi after early AFCON exit

Jan ‌4 : Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has left his role, the country's soccer federation announced on Sunday, after they were ‌knocked out of the ‌Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16.

The federation said on Facebook it had “decided to terminate the contractual ‍relationship by mutual consent with the entire technical staff of the senior national team."

The ​decision came after ‌Tunisia lost a penalty shootout 3-2 to 10-man ​Mali on Saturday after the ⁠match finished 1-1 ‌after extra time.

Trabelsi, ​57, took the helm last February for a second ‍term, having led the national ⁠team from 2011 to ​2013.