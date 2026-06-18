Turkey and Paraguay face off with little room for error after humbling defeats

SANTA CLARA, California, June 17 : Paraguay and Turkey head into Friday's World Cup Group D clash with little margin for error after opening defeats left both sides playing catch-up in the race for the knockout rounds.

Turkey were stunned 2-0 by Australia in Vancouver, while Paraguay suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to co-hosts the United States in Los Angeles.

With the U.S. and Australia also meeting on Friday, the Group D picture will become clearer before kickoff at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

But regardless of the early result, another defeat for Turkey or Paraguay would leave them with a daunting final-round scenario and likely relying on other results across the 48-team tournament to stay alive.

Talent-laden Turkey, led by captain Hakan Calhanoglu and inspired by 21-year-old Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, were tipped to be the U.S.'s strongest challengers in the group on their return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Yet coach Vincenzo Montella was left frustrated after watching his side thwarted by a colossal Australia defensive effort for all the Turks' possession and relentless attacking.

COLLAPSE OF DISCIPLINE

Paraguay's return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence proved even more painful for Gustavo Alfaro's side as the U.S. made a mockery of the South Americans' reputation for defensive organisation.

Five Paraguay players earned yellow cards in a collapse of discipline, including key attacker Miguel Almiron, so they will need to tread carefully against the Turks.

A second yellow card for any of the five would mean a suspension for the final match against Australia.

Exposed repeatedly on the counter-attack against the U.S., "La Albirroja" ("the red and white") can ill-afford to be passive against technically superior opponents.

They must find more ways to release the creativity of attacker Julio Enciso, who provided the assist for their sole goal to substitute Mauricio against the co-hosts.

Australia offered a blueprint in how to beat the more fancied Turkey but it remains to be seen whether Paraguay have the defensive discipline and efficiency in transition to pull off a similar upset.

Alfaro said Paraguay may have been overwhelmed by emotions on their long-awaited return to the World Cup against the U.S. and urged his players to be more focused on what is in front of them on match day.

"You have to put that (emotion) aside because at the World Cup you have to think about decision-making, getting things right, being focused," he said.