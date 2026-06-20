Turkey coach laments early exit but says players showed heart and soul

SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said he was shocked by the team's World Cup elimination at the hands of Paraguay on Friday but held nothing against his players after another fruitless night in front of goal.

Turkey failed to overhaul the 10-man South Americans, losing 1-0 despite 32 goal attempts, to crash out with a match to spare.

"We create the opportunities, but somehow the ball doesn't go in," Italian Montella told reporters.

"The other team gets their moment and scores.

"It's really shocking to say goodbye to the World Cup after only two matches."

Paraguay struck with the fastest goal of the tournament so far when Matias Galarza lashed home from long-range on 64 seconds.

Turkey, widely tipped to challenge the U.S. for top spot in Group D, were also wasteful in their first match against Australia, losing 2-0 despite firing off 30 shots and dominating possession.

"We could certainly have been more accurate, but I don't feel in a position to hold anything against the players," said Montella.

"I love these players even more than I did before because they showed heart and soul.

"Football is not logical. That's what makes it the most beautiful sport in the world."

It was a bitter night for Turkey fans, 24 years after their previous World Cup when they made the 2002 semi-finals in Japan and South Korea.

Montella said Turkey needed to qualify more regularly for big tournaments.

"Perhaps, even unconsciously, the pressure of playing in a major tournament after such a long absence affected us," he said.

"We need to develop the habit of participating in major tournaments. I believe things will improve from there."