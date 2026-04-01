Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

PRISTINA, March 31 : Turkey ended a 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final on Tuesday, sealing a return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2002 when they reached the semi-finals.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute, turning the ball in from close range after Orkun Kokcu's shot, following a driving run from Kenan Yildiz down the left.

"Thank God. It has been 24 years. Some of us were not even born the last time we qualified, and some were too young to remember. We always dreamed of moments like this," Akturkoglu told Turkish TV.

"We talked about 2002 and the success there, we always dreamed of it. Most of us don’t even remember 2002. Now we will give the next generation something to dream about at the 2026 World Cup. We want to make our country proud," he added.

Turkey, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.

"Emotionally I am at the top. I am incredibly proud. I wouldn't change my players for a thing. Anyone who does this job dreams of the World Cup, I am incredibly grateful to my players. We have achieved our dream," Montella told Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

"It is an incredible feeling, I cannot describe it in words. The World Cup is the pinnacle," he added.

Turks took to the streets to celebrate the national team reaching their third World Cup, waving flags from honking cars and gathering on main streets.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, taking risks in search of an equaliser and creating several chances, but were unable to beat Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as the visitors held on.

Turkey will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States in Group D of the World Cup. The tournament will also be hosted by Canada and Mexico.