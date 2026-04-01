Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

PRISTINA, March 31 : Turkey ended a 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final on Tuesday, sealing a return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute, turning the ball in from close range after Orkun Kokcu's shot, following a driving run from Kenan Yildiz down the left.

Turkey, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, taking risks in search of an equaliser and creating several chances, but were unable to beat Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as the visitors held on.

Turkey will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States in Group D of the World Cup. The tournament will also be hosted by Canada and Mexico.