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Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
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Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo

Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Kosovo v Turkey - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - March 31, 2026 Turkey's Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek celebrate with team after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Kosovo v Turkey - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - March 31, 2026 Turkey's Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Kosovo v Turkey - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - March 31, 2026 Turkey's Kenan Yildiz shoots at goal REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Kosovo v Turkey - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - March 31, 2026 Kosovo's Fisnik Asllani in action with Turkey's Zeki Celik REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Turkey end 24-year World Cup drought with win over Kosovo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Finals - Kosovo v Turkey - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - March 31, 2026 Turkey's Arda Guler in action with Kosovo's Mergim Vojvoda REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
01 Apr 2026 04:56AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2026 05:12AM)
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PRISTINA, March 31 : Turkey ended a 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final on Tuesday, sealing a return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute, turning the ball in from close range after Orkun Kokcu's shot, following a driving run from Kenan Yildiz down the left.

Turkey, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

The hosts pushed forward in the closing stages, taking risks in search of an equaliser and creating several chances, but were unable to beat Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as the visitors held on.

Turkey will face Australia, Paraguay and co-hosts the United States in Group D of the World Cup. The tournament will also be hosted by Canada and Mexico.

Source: Reuters
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