Turkey orders 29 more detained in widening betting probe

ANKARA, Dec ‌26 : Prosecutors ordered the detention of 29 more people in a probe into betting in professional Turkish soccer with a former Galatasaray executive among those detained, broadcaster NTV and other media said on Friday.

Citing a statement from the prosecutor's ‌office NTV said 24 of the ‌29 suspects were detained, including former Galatasaray executive Erden Timur.

Timur and Galatasaray were not immediately available for comment.

Four others were sill being sought, while another suspect was already in jail, the statement added.

NTV said 14 ‍of the suspects were players in Turkish leagues, without naming them, while six were being sought for betting on a Super Lig match between Kasimpasa and Samsunspor in ​October 2024.

Turkey's football ‌federation suspended 149 referees and assistants last month over betting on games. The net widened with ​the arrest of eight more people, including the chairman ⁠of a top-tier club, and ‌the suspension of 1,024 players from all leagues, ​with the federation also imposing bans.

Earlier this month, prosecutors ordered the detention of 46 people, ‍including players, club presidents, commentators and a referee, over ⁠insider betting. A Turkish court later jailed 20 suspects, including ​Super Lig players, ‌pending trial.