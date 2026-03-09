Twenty-three players sent off after mass brawl in Brazilian Cup final

March 9 : Twenty-three players were sent off after the match ended following a mass brawl during Brazilian club Cruzeiro’s 1-0 win over Atletico Mineiro in the Campeonato Mineiro final on Sunday in Belo Horizonte.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that it was the highest number of red cards ever shown in a soccer match in Brazil, surpassing a 1954 game between Portuguesa and Botafogo in which 22 players were sent off.

The confrontation began in the closing minutes when Atletico goalkeeper Everson pushed Christian to the ground after the Cruzeiro midfielder collided with him while chasing a loose ball.

Christian’s teammates immediately confronted Everson, triggering a wider melee as several players joined in while security staff tried to separate the teams.

After the match ended, referee Matheus Delgado Candancan retrospectively sent off 23 players, 12 from Cruzeiro and 11 from Atletico.

Everson and Christian were given direct reds for their confrontation, and others were expelled for punching and kicking during the brawl, the referee wrote in his official report.

"It's regrettable, I have never seen violence like that in any football game," Atletico forward Hulk told local media.

"We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world.

"We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution."

Cruzeiro coach Tite thanked the fans for their support after the win.

"I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them," he said. "I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts."

Cruzeiro, 19th in Brazil's Serie A, face Flamengo on Wednesday.