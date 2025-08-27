Logo
Logo

Sport

Twin injury blows rock Australia before world championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Twin injury blows rock Australia before world championships

Twin injury blows rock Australia before world championships
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park, Nanjing, China - March 21, 2025 Second placed Australia's Lachlan Kennedy celebrates after the Men's 60m Final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Twin injury blows rock Australia before world championships
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 02, 2024. Bronze medallist Jemima Montag of Australia poses with her medal on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
27 Aug 2025 08:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE :Sprinter Lachlan Kennedy and Olympic race walking medallist Jemima Montag have been ruled out of Australia's team for the athletics world championships in Tokyo.

Kennedy, who became the second Australian to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 metres in May, succumbed to a stress fracture in his lower back.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to announce that I will not be competing at this year's world championships in Tokyo due to a progressing injury," the 21-year-old wrote on social media.

Montag, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury at a training camp in Switzerland this month and had decided to have surgery, Australian media reported.

The rehabilitation period is likely to sideline Montag for months.

The injuries are a blow for an Australian team that has enjoyed a resurgence in track and field in recent years.

Australia won seven medals at Paris, their best athletics haul since the 1956 Melbourne Games.

The world championships start in Tokyo on September 13.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement