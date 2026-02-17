Two additions to Italy squad for France clash

ROME, Feb 16 : Italy have added two players to their squad for Sunday's Six Nations clash against France, but scrumhalf Stephen Varney has not recovered from injury and pulled out of the trip.

Martin Page-Relo returns to the squad after injury ruled him out of their opening two matches in this year's competition against Scotland and Ireland, replacing Varney.

Centre Giulio Bertaccini is the other player returning for the clash in Lille, as Juan Ignacio Brex has not rejoined the team after asking to be released from the squad for last weekend's Ireland trip for undisclosed personal reasons.

Varney had been part of the squad over the last fortnight but trained apart as he looked to recover from an adductor injury.

"The Exeter scrumhalf has not fully recovered and will not be available for the match against France," said a statement from the Italian Rugby Federation.

"The player has returned to his club to continue his rehabilitation in collaboration with the Italy medical staff," it added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town;Editing by Christian Radnedge)