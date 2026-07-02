For two Toronto diasporas, Portugal-Croatia clash is more than just a game

TORONTO, June 30 : The World Cup has produced many magical moments so far, but perhaps none more poetic than Portugal and Croatia meeting in a last-32 clash on Thursday in Toronto, whose huge Portuguese and Croatian communities have been handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, is coming to town for the first time since 2009. Croatia's Luka Modric, 40, is returning after his 200th international appearance in the city last week. Both players have won the Ballon d'Or - Ronaldo five times.

But for one of those soccer greats, Thursday could be the final time they grace the pitch on the world's biggest stage.

It is a moment that two large diaspora communities in Toronto could have only dreamed of experiencing.

Ontario is home to nearly 100,000 people of Croatian descent, the provincial government has said, and more than 300,000 people of Portuguese descent.

Many of them reside in the Greater Toronto Area, setting up a fitting backdrop for the match.

Carina Paradela, Director of Operations at the First Portuguese Canadian Cultural Centre of Toronto, said Portugal playing in the city was very special for the community.

"But obviously everyone is super nervous because we want them to win!" Paradela said. "Since they're all here next to us, we want to party!"

SOCCER-LOVING CULTURES

The vibrant Little Portugal enclave in downtown Toronto will be in party mode regardless as bars and restaurants prepare to welcome a big wave of fans. There will be packed watch parties and a swarm of red jerseys, many with "Ronaldo 7" on the back.

Soccer is a massive part of Portuguese culture, helping families bond and diaspora community members feel a bit closer to home.

"It's just part of our culture so much that we always associate it with really nice moments," Paradela said.

It is a similar story for Croatians, whose passion was on display last week when fans sporting red-and-white checkerboard jerseys took over the streets of Toronto ahead of their match against Panama.

"We are expecting Croatians from all over the world to come to Toronto, so it is going to be like playing on home ground," Davor, owner of the Croatia Restaurant in Toronto, said of Thursday's game. "We feel proud that we can host our national team here in Canada."

BIG PLAYERS, BIG COSTS

Thursday brings a high-stakes battle between aging soccer greats Ronaldo and Modric, two former Real Madrid teammates and Ballon d'Or winners who have been the faces of their national teams for years.

One of them could play their last World Cup match on Thursday, but for many the chance to experience a final salute to the fans is out of reach. Resale tickets crossed $3,000 after the match-up was confirmed.

"I just think for (that price), maybe I could take a trip to Saudi Arabia and watch Ronaldo there," Paradela said, referring to the Saudi Pro League where the world's record international appearance maker and scorer in men's soccer plays for Al-Nassr.

"This was a sport built on the backs of everyday working-class people and for them to be priced out is a travesty," added Iva Grbesic, a Croatian Canadian who lives in Toronto.

While only one nation will be victorious on the pitch, both communities feel like they have already won with the opportunity to host their teams.

"It means so much for both of our communities to be able to have this game ... with two amazing diaspora communities, really celebrating both of their teams," Grbesic said.

"One of these communities is going to have a big party," Paradela said of post-match celebrations. "Obviously I hope it's us (Portugal), but it's still exciting to know that their (Croatian) community is going to be really happy that day."