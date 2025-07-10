Uber named official rideshare, delivery partner for Los Angeles Games

LOS ANGELES : Uber will serve as the official rideshare and on-demand delivery partner of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Team USA, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The partnership will see Uber deploy its mobility platform to design, implement and optimise rideshare operations across the Los Angeles area

It will offer transport options including cars, bikes and scooters to help athletes, officials and spectators navigate the city during the Games.

Uber Eats, the company's food delivery division, will provide on-demand meal delivery to athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Village, with plans to introduce mobile ordering at select venues for spectators.

"We're honored to partner with LA28 and Team USA," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

"It's a tremendous privilege for us to help people from across the globe move around LA and offer on-demand delivery to the Olympic and Paralympic Village."

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman said Uber's commitment to innovation and seamless service aligns with the Games' vision to deliver an "unparalleled" experience.

As part of the agreement, Uber will also support NBCUniversal’s coverage of the LA28 Games as well as the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, including new ways to share athlete stories and competitions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership marks Uber as the eighth new sponsor revealed this year for the LA28 Games, and organisers said the deal reflects LA28's ambition to stage the most technologically advanced Olympics to date.

Last month LA28 named Japanese automaker Honda as its automotive partner after announcing Archer Aviation as its air-taxi provider and appointing data cloud analytics company Snowflake as its data collaboration provider.

LA28's roughly $7 billion budget will be paid for with money from the International Olympic Committee and IOC sponsors as well as domestic partnerships, ticket sales, licensing, merchandise sales and other revenues.

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympics and its first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

The Games will take place from July 14-30, 2028, and the Paralympic Games from August 15-27, 2028.