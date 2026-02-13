Logo
UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Draw - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 General view during the draw REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Draw - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 General view of presenters Pedro Pinto and Seema Jaswal and former player and draw ambassador Pepe during the draw REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Draw - Brussels Expo, Brussels, Belgium - February 12, 2026 The group A draw is show on a big screen REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
13 Feb 2026 02:08AM
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 : Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on Thursday.

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar*

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

(*Gibraltar and Latvia as well as Malta and Luxembourg will compete in relegation playoffs to determine which teams will be relegated to League D)

(Compiled by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
