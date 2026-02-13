UEFA Nations League 2026-27 draw

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 : Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on Thursday.

League A

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden

League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar*

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta*

League D

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

(*Gibraltar and Latvia as well as Malta and Luxembourg will compete in relegation playoffs to determine which teams will be relegated to League D)

(Compiled by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)