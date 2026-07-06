UEFA says FIFA 'crossed a red line' with Balogun red card U-turn, Belgium to challenge his eligibility

July 6 : European soccer body UEFA lashed out on Monday at FIFA's decision to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's World Cup red-card ban, saying it had "crossed a red line" after President Donald Trump personally intervened in the case.

FIFA's decision has led to widespread criticism and put its disciplinary process in the spotlight, prompting the Belgians, who play the U.S. on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals to say they were challenging the player's eligibility for the match.

The affair also ensures that one of the tournament's biggest talking points will centre not on tactics or team selection but on the relations between the sport's governing body and political power.

Trump, who personally urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review Balogun's case, said on Monday that it was unfair for FIFA to take out one of the U.S.' best players.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said on Monday, adding that "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line".

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Trump defended his role in the matter on Monday, telling reporters at the White House: "All I did, I asked for a review, because I didn't think it was a foul."

ELIGIBILITY CHALLENGE

The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play and would challenge it.

"The RBFA has still not received any decision or any explanation from FIFA regarding this matter," it said in a statement on Monday. "It therefore has no alternative but to challenge the player's eligibility for the upcoming match."

"Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole."

The high-profile criticism echoed that from some big names in the sport.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp, in talks to become the new Germany coach.

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question. These two people, who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this."

The head of the German football association (DFB) said the "integrity of the competition and the credibility of FIFA are at stake." As criticism spilled over into the political sphere, the European Commissioner For Sport warned against "the weaponisation of sport for political purposes."

Within minutes, Sunday's decision to suspend the ban was dominating sports bulletins and talk shows as pundits, commentators and former players argued over whether FIFA had upheld justice or undermined its own rules.

FIFA did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the decision and Trump's call with Infantino.

It is not the first time this year that FIFA has been accused of mixing politics with sport, with FIFA boss Infantino attending President Trump's Board of Peace meeting in February and facing subsequent questions about the body's political neutrality.

'GREAT INJUSTICE'

Balogun, who has scored three goals for the U.S. in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his cleats down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," Trump wrote on Truth Social while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: "USA-USA-USA."

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Balogun's tackle did not deserve a red card, but he questioned the decision to suspend the punishment, having just seen his defender Jarell Quansah get sent off in his side's 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico on Sunday.

"Who overturns this decision then and when? And on what grounds? How far does this go now? This is strange for me," Tuchel told reporters at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico.

Even former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid corruption allegations, joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."

(Writing by Matthias Williams and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)