UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to scrap stake sale

Aug 1 : Europe's governing soccer body on Saturday welcomed FIFA's decision to abandon plans to sell a stake in the World Cup and said it would work with partners and stakeholders to make sure such moves cannot be fast tracked without consultation in the future.

"UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands," the body said in a statement.

"In the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again."