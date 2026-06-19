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Ukbekistan's Khusanov sends apology shirt to cameraman injured in World Cup opener
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Ukbekistan's Khusanov sends apology shirt to cameraman injured in World Cup opener

Ukbekistan's Khusanov sends apology shirt to cameraman injured in World Cup opener

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - AFC Qualifiers - Group A - Uzbekistan v Qatar - Milliy Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan - June 10, 2025 Uzbekistan's Abdukodir Khusanov reacts REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

19 Jun 2026 06:24AM
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June 18 : Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov sent a signed jersey bearing the message "I am sorry" to a cameraman injured in an accidental collision during his country's World Cup opener against Colombia, the Uzbekistan Football Association said on Thursday.

The Manchester City player crashed into the broadcast camera operator while attempting to challenge Colombia forward Luis Diaz near the touchline during the first half of Wednesday's Group K match.

The cameraman received medical attention and was taken to hospital following the incident.

The Uzbek federation said its representatives later visited the operator and presented him with a shirt signed by Khusanov, who also wished him a speedy recovery.

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"The defender also conveyed his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery and sent his regards to the operator," the federation said in a social media post.

Khusanov was booked for the challenge as Uzbekistan lost 3-1 to Colombia in the country's first World Cup match.

The 22-year-old centre back, who joined Premier League side Manchester City from French club Lens, has become a key figure for Uzbekistan, who are making their tournament debut under coach Fabio Cannavaro.

Source: Reuters
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