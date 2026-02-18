Logo
Ukraine officials will boycott Paralympics over Russia's participation, sports minister says
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Skeleton - Interview with Ukraine Youth and Sports minister Matvii Bidnyi - N H Hotel, Milan, Italy - February 12, 2026 Ukraine Youth and Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi speaks after the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the Winter Games. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

18 Feb 2026 08:28PM
MILAN, Feb 18 : Ukraine officials will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics next month over the participation of a handful of Russian and Belarusian athletes, who have been cleared to compete under their flag, Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian athletes will still take part in the March 6-15 Paralympic Games but Bidnyi said no Ukraine official would be at the opening ceremony or any event of the Games.

Russia and Belarus will have a combined 10 para athletes at next month's Paralympics following Tuesday's decision by the International Paralympic Committee. 

Source: Reuters
