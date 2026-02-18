Ukraine officials will boycott Paralympics over Russia's participation, sports minister says

MILAN, Feb 18 : Ukraine officials will boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics next month over the participation of a handful of Russian and Belarusian athletes, who have been cleared to compete under their flag, Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian athletes will still take part in the March 6-15 Paralympic Games but Bidnyi said no Ukraine official would be at the opening ceremony or any event of the Games.

Russia and Belarus will have a combined 10 para athletes at next month's Paralympics following Tuesday's decision by the International Paralympic Committee.