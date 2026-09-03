Ukrainian Koval confirms she left NCAA women's program after signing of Russian player

Sept 2 : Ukrainian basketball player Kate Koval confirmed on Wednesday that she left Louisiana State University's women's program last month after the signing of Russian Anna Minaeva.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said in an August 24 statement that Koval, 20, had left for personal reasons. The Kyiv-born forward's departure had come less than two weeks after Minaeva joined the program.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Koval said she intended to return to LSU at the conclusion of last season and continue her collegiate career.

"However, in April, several days after the transfer portal had closed, I was informed of the decision to sign a Russian player," Koval said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the countries remain at war. Koval said her father serves in the Ukrainian military and "takes tremendous pride in defending his country against Russian aggression."

"For me, this war is not distant or abstract. People close to me have been killed and wounded in Russian attacks, and places where I grew up and first began playing basketball have been destroyed by missile strikes," she wrote.

"The timing of this situation and the deeply personal effect it has had on me, my family, and those we care about who continue to live through and fight this war ultimately made me question whether LSU remained the right place for me. This decision has not been easy. While I understand and respect that roster decisions are a part of college basketball. I have to remain true to myself, my values, and my country."

Minaeva, 17, was signed on August 14. She previously played for MBA Moscow, a professional women’s basketball club in Russia.

Koval finished her sophomore season this year, playing all 35 games, averaging 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, with 43 total blocks.

She posted photos of herself on Instagram in February wearing the LSU jersey with the caption "this is what I prayed for."

Koval said she cherished the relationships, experiences and memories she made during her time there and is still hoping to continue her collegiate career elsewhere.

"I hope the NCAA recognizes the circumstances surrounding my situation and understands the seriousness and deep nature of this matter. More than anything, I hope I am given the opportunity to compete at another school during the upcoming 2026-27 basketball season," Koval said.