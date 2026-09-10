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UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative
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UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative
Britain's Prince William during a visit to the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a 'Public Living Room' and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town's fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2026 Former athlete Kelly Holmes waves to spectators from the Royal Box ahead of the fourth round match between Russia's Roman Safiullin and Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2026 Former cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny wave to spectators from the Royal Box ahead of the fourth round match between Russia's Roman Safiullin and Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Toby Melville
UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 England's Harry Kane applauds fans after winning the Bronze Final REUTERS/Paul Childs
10 Sep 2026 07:07AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2026 07:21AM)
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LONDON, Sept 10 : Prince William will be joined by a host of famous British sporting figures on Thursday to launch a new initiative to help the sports sector do more to help prevent suicide.

The heir-to-the-throne will be accompanied by British Olympic gold medal winners Kelly Holmes, Jason and Laura Kenny, and former England soccer player Jill Scott for the event at Everton soccer club's ground which coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of the British heir's key campaigning strands. Last October he came close to tears as he discussed the impact of suicide with a woman whose husband had taken his own life.

"On Your Side", which has been produced by the Royal Foundation, William and his wife Kate's charitable organisation, aims to help people in sporting environments spot warning signs and provide support to individuals before they reach a crisis point.

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William's office Kensington Palace said the toolkit, designed in partnership with the Chasing the Stigma mental health charity, could be used from local clubs to elite organisations.

"It is relevant to everyone involved in sport, including players, coaches, staff, volunteers, families and spectators," it said.

To mark the launch, the Royal Foundation has produced a short film to highlight suicide prevention which features England soccer star Harry Kane as well as Formula 1 driver George Russell.

The Football Association, the Premier League and British Cycling are set to announce commitments to implement the toolkit within their policies and practices, Kensington Palace said.

The National Suicide Prevention Network was launched in 2025 with the help of £1 million of funding from the Royal Foundation.

Source: Reuters
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