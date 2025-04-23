Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes

Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - April 22, 2025 Nantes' Douglas celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - April 22, 2025 Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare with Nicolas Cozza and teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - April 22, 2025 Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Unbeaten PSG held to 1-1 draw at Nantes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Paris St Germain - The Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, Nantes, France - April 22, 2025 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele in action with Nantes' Nicolas Pallois REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
23 Apr 2025 04:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Nantes on Tuesday, keeping the Ligue 1 champions on course to become the first team to go unbeaten through an entire season in the French top flight.

In a slow first half the hosts were content to sit back and play on the counter, but Vitinha struck a low half-volley off a Lee Kang-in pass to put PSG ahead after 33 minutes.

Nantes looked more aggressive after the break as Jean-Charles Castelletto drew a fine save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on the hour mark.

Douglas Augusto finally found the equaliser seven minutes from time with a great shot from the edge of the box following a great run from Matthis Abline.

Goncalo Ramos went agonisingly close to netting a winner for the visitors, but his stoppage-time header hit the crossbar.

PSG, who wrapped up the title earlier this month, hold a 23-point advantage over second-placed Olympique de Marseille, while Nantes are 14th on 31 points, four points above the drop zone.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement