Uncapped Bennie, Borges Rodrigues given World Cup chance for Australia

MELBOURNE, May 11 : Australia coach Tony Popovic has cast the net wide in the formation of his World Cup squad, adding uncapped youth internationals Daniel Bennie and Raphael Borges Rodrigues to a training camp in Florida ahead of the global showpiece.

Hong Kong-born Bennie, 20, plays for Queens Park Rangers in England's second-tier Championship, while 22-year-old fellow winger Borges Rodrigues is at Wigan Athletic, on loan from Coventry City.

The pair will battle for places on Popovic's World Cup squad with established wide players like Martin Boyle and Awer Mabil.

The duo were named among seven Britain-based players called up for the camp in Sarasota where Popovic and his staff will assess an extended group before naming their final 26-man squad by June 1.

Popovic has also included Melbourne City wingback Aziz Behich and goalkeeper Patrick Beach, along with Netherlands-based midfielder Ajdin Hrustic.

Beach is expected to battle Joe Gauci for the third goalkeeper slot, with regular captain Mat Ryan almost certain to start and Paul Izzo his likely first stand-in.

The Socceroos named the first eight players for the Sarasota camp last week. More will be added as club seasons wind down.

Australia face Turkey, the United States and Paraguay in the group stage of the World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19.