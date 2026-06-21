Undav fires Germany to 2-1 win over Ivory Coast and place in the World Cup last 32

TORONTO: Deniz Undav scored two goals off the bench as Germany pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their World Cup Group E match on Saturday (Jun 20), securing their place in the knockout stage for the first time since they won the title in 2014.

After having two goals disallowed in the first half, Germany did not lose focus and used intricate passing to find their way, while the West Africans produced their dynamic brand of attacking football in a wild Group E clash.

"This is a really important victory," said versatile striker Undav, who now has nine goals in his last eight matches. "We showed great character today."

Undav levelled the score with a controlled, volleyed finish in the 68th minute and struck again when he received a pass on the turn, before swivelling and firing home a ball that Yahia Fofana had no chance at stopping.

Simon Adingra had a late chance for Ivory Coast but he failed to get a shot off in the area before Germany charged back down the field and Fofana blocked a low shot from Nathaniel Brown.

The loss denied, at least for now, Ivory Coast the chance of securing their first trip to the knockout stages.

"We wanted to make the history today," said Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo. "But I think everything was a little tight."

UNFAMILIAR HALFTIME DEFICIT

Ivory Coast had opened the scoring in the first half when Franck Kessie slotted home a rebound off a shot by Amad Diallo on a play created when Yan Diomande charged down the left side and sent in a cross.

With more than 100,000 people of German ancestry living in Toronto, Julian Nagelsmann’s men enjoyed plenty of support but were a frustrated group at the interval with nothing to show for their eight attempts on goal.