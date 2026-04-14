Union Berlin denounce sexist attacks on Eta after historic appointment

April 13 : Union Berlin have condemned sexist online abuse directed at Marie-Louise Eta after she became the first woman to take charge of a Bundesliga team.

Eta was appointed interim head coach on Saturday for the remainder of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart.

She will oversee the men’s first team through the end of the campaign before moving to the club’s women’s side.

Her appointment, however, has been followed by derogatory and sexist comments on social media.

"I’ve noticed it, but I also refuse to read or even just expose myself to that kind of nonsense, because for me, this is about leadership quality," Union director of football Horst Heldt said on Monday.

"We have 100 per cent confidence in Loui (nickname for Eta), complete conviction."

Heldt said it was disappointing that the club had to respond to such criticism in 2026, calling the discourse "insane" and "embarrassing."

Union said they would continue to protect staff from harassment, with Heldt adding the club would do everything possible to ensure the debate does not continue.

Union are 11th in the Bundesliga standings and host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday.