Union Berlin name Eta as interim manager following Baumgart exit

April 12 : Union Berlin have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim head coach until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, the Bundesliga club announced late on Saturday.

The capital club parted ways with Baumgart and his coaching staff after a 3-1 defeat at FC Heidenheim on Saturday left Union in the lower part of the table. Union currently sits in 11th place in the standings with 32 points.

Eta made history in November 2023 when she became the first female assistant coach in the German top flight with Union. She later became the first woman to lead a Bundesliga team from the touchline during a 1-0 win over Darmstadt in January 2024, while then-manager Nenad Bjelica served a suspension.