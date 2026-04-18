Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge

BERLIN, April 18 : Union Berlin slumped to a 2-1 home loss against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, condemning their new manager Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first woman head coach, to a losing debut on the bench.

Eta, the club's former Under-19 coach appointed as interim manager last week following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, will lead the men’s first team until the end of the campaign before ​moving to the club’s women’s side.

She became the first female assistant coach in the ​German top flight with Union in 2023 but her appointment this time ​has triggered derogatory social media comments, which have been condemned by the club.

"First of all I am disappointed to have lost this game at home but approve of the way we played," Eta told a press conference.

The hosts were far more aggressive with 27 efforts towards goal compared to the Wolves' five.

"We talked about a lot of things during the week and today it was about focusing on the essential thing which is football. I was happy to have coached this game at the Alte Foersteri stadium but at the end of the day we are disappointed," Eta said.

"We had a large number of chances but just that small touch, that last step, was missing. I am convinced if we keep fighting like that we will get other results."

Patrick Wimmer put the relegation-threatened Wolves ahead in the 11th minute before Dzenan Pejcinovic doubled their lead a minute after halftime.

Union pulled a goal back through Oliver Burke following a quick break in the 86th minute but could not find an equaliser.

Union are 11th on 32 while Wolfsburg moved up to 24 points in 17th place.