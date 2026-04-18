Logo
Logo

Sport

Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge

Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin interim coach Marie-Louise Eta looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 VfL Wolfsburg's Dzenan Pejcinovic celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Union coach Eta suffers home loss in first game in charge
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v VfL Wolfsburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - April 18, 2026 1. FC Union Berlin's Oliver Burke in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Konstantinos Koulierakis REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
18 Apr 2026 11:58PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2026 01:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN, April 18 : Union Berlin slumped to a 2-1 home loss against relegation-threatened VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, condemning their new manager Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first woman head coach, to a losing debut on the bench.

Eta, the club's former Under-19 coach appointed as interim manager last week following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, will lead the men’s first team until the end of the campaign before ​moving to the club’s women’s side.

She became the first female assistant coach in the ​German top flight with Union in 2023 but her appointment this time ​has triggered derogatory social media comments, which have been condemned by the club.

"First of all I am disappointed to have lost this game at home but approve of the way we played," Eta told a press conference.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The hosts were far more aggressive with 27 efforts towards goal compared to the Wolves' five.

"We talked about a lot of things during the week and today it was about focusing on the essential thing which is football. I was happy to have coached this game at the Alte Foersteri stadium but at the end of the day we are disappointed," Eta said.

"We had a large number of chances but just that small touch, that last step, was missing. I am convinced if we keep fighting like that we will get other results." 

Patrick Wimmer put the relegation-threatened Wolves ahead in the 11th minute before Dzenan Pejcinovic doubled their lead a minute after halftime.

Union pulled a goal back through Oliver Burke following a quick break in the 86th minute but could not find an equaliser.

Union are 11th on 32 while Wolfsburg moved up to 24 points in 17th place. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement