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United States captain Ream retires from international football
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United States captain Ream retires from international football

United States captain Ream retires from international football
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 4, 2026 Tim Ream of the U.S. speaks to the media in the mixed zone before training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig/File Photo
United States captain Ream retires from international football
May 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; United States of America defender Tim Ream (13) with the ball in the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
30 Sep 2026 11:49AM
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Sept 30 : United States captain Tim Ream, 38, retired from international football on Tuesday, having earned 86 caps and won two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Charlotte FC defender Ream captained the US side at this year's World Cup on home soil, where they reached the last 16 before being eliminated by Belgium.

"That's it for me. I'm proud of being part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away from the national team," the former Fulham and Bolton Wanderers player told reporters ahead of a friendly match against Chile in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

The US, who beat Chile 4-2, next play Mexico in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday before hosting Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota, on October 6.

Source: Reuters
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