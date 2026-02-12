Universal Music and ClicknClear sign global deal for sports routines

MILAN, Feb 12 :

Universal Music Group and rights‑tech platform ClicknClear have signed a global licensing deal enabling athletes to license music from UMG for use in choreographed sports, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The agreement gives athletes worldwide access to UMG's catalogue for routines in sports including gymnastics, figure skating, artistic swimming, dance, dressage and jump rope.

The deal comes just days after Spanish figure skater Tomas‑Llorenc Guarino Sabate was nearly prevented from performing his Minions-themed short programme at the Milano Cortina Olympics due to a rights dispute.

Universal Studios and Pharrell Williams, who composed part of the music, eventually reversed their earlier objection after a wave of global support for the Spaniard on social media.

"This deal marks further progress in our mission to bridge the gap between the music industry and choreographed sports,” ClicknClear Founder and CEO Chantal Epp said, adding that the partnership would also create new monetisation opportunities for UMG’s artists.

"We have seen first-hand the demand from athletes for access to UMG's catalogue, which contains some of the world's most iconic music."

With more than 150 million athletes participating in choreographed disciplines globally, UMG and ClicknClear said the deal addressed a multi‑billion‑dollar demand for music licensing in sport.

Before 2014, ice dancers were the only figure skaters allowed to use music with lyrics in competition.

The International Skating Union broadened the rules for the Sochi Olympics, allowing spoken and sung music across all figure skating disciplines, transforming the sport's soundscape overnight.

ClicknClear, which already works with international and national federations such as World Gymnastics and the ISU, will provide licensing and verification tools to help athletes and federations ensure compliance, while also offering access to its streamlined pre‑cleared catalogue.

James Healy, UMG's senior vice president of digital strategy and business development, said the growing convergence of sport and music offered "meaningful opportunities" for artists.

"We're excited for our artists to benefit from this deal which will help them generate new revenue streams and reach new audiences around the world," he said.

Guarino Sabate was not alone in facing music‑related hurdles in Milan. U.S. national champion Amber Glenn was also caught up in a dispute when Canadian artist Seb McKinnon raised concerns that she was using his music without permission.

"The issue of music rights can be complex and confusing," Glenn said in a message posted on the musician's X account, adding that she and the artist had cleared up the matter and she was looking forward to collaborating with him.

"It was a dream come true to perform at the Olympic Games and to have Seb acknowledge my performance and congratulate me afterward made the moment even more special."