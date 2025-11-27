Unravelling Liverpool seek to stop the rot at West Ham

LONDON :Premier League leaders Arsenal visit second-placed Chelsea on Sunday looking to tighten their grip on top spot but hours earlier across town all eyes will be on reigning champions Liverpool as they seek to emerge from a nightmare run.

Liverpool travel to West Ham United fresh from heavy back-to-back home defeats by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, the latter condemning them to their worst run of results for 71 years.

When Liverpool began the campaign with seven straight wins in all competitions after a huge summer spend it seemed unthinkable that a couple of months later manager Arne Slot would be under pressure with some even questioning his future.

But that is the reality after nine defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions and with Liverpool closer to the relegation zone than to Arsenal and by the time they kick off at West Ham they could be 14th in the table.

Several reasons have been touted for Liverpool's fall from grace, including the psychological impact of forward Diogo Jota's death in a car crash in the summer.

The British-record outlay of around 445 million pounds ($589 million) in new signings was designed to underpin a Manchester City-style era of domination but instead players like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Milos Kerkez have struggled.

Forward Mohamed Salah and captain and defender Virgil van Dijk - key components in last season's title triumph - have also fallen below their usual standards with both receiving criticism after the 4-1 humiliation by PSV on Wednesday.

"Now he (Slot) has got a decision to make. Do you get the sack with Salah or do you keep your job without him?" former Liverpool midfielder and Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann told RTE Sport after Wednesday's collapse.

Another former Liverpool player, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, said the Anfield hierarchy are not about to sack a manager who led the club to the title in his first season in charge and who they heavily backed.

"I couldn't believe at the weekend that people were talking about the manager's job when I spoke to Liverpool supporters after losing at home Forest," he said. "Now it will amplify."

But Carragher said Liverpool can no longer rely on Salah, Van Dijk or keeper Alisson and that others must step up.

"This is maybe a snapshot of the future of Liverpool when Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson move on," he said. "I don't like criticising them on the pitch, because they're legendary for their achievements, but the legs have just gone, especially with Salah."

ARSENAL MOMENTUM

While Liverpool try to stop the rot, Arsenal's momentum keeps building and victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday would see Mikel Arteta's team move at least seven points clear.

The way Arsenal inflicted a first defeat of the season on Bayern Munich on Wednesday was "immense" according to Arteta whose side are now unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions and are starting to look unstoppable.

Chelsea, who could narrow the gap to three points, will be buoyed by their 3-0 defeat of Barcelona this week and signs coach Enzo Maresca is completing the puzzle at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City seemed the biggest threat to Arsenal but a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend stopped them in their tracks and they followed that with defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side will aim to get back on track at home to struggling Leeds United on Saturday.

After a slow start, Aston Villa have risen into fourth place and their form is second only to Arsenal's as they prepare to host bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Fifth-placed Crystal Palace host Manchester United on Sunday while Tottenham Hotspur will hope to claim only a second home league win of the season as they face Fulham on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)