Uruguay grab late draw with England after White booed

LONDON, March 27 : England's Ben White marked his international return in bizarre fashion when he scored and was booed by his team's own fans as Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay in a friendly on Friday.

Federico Valverde's stoppage-time penalty meant England failed to win for only the second time in Tuchel's 11 matches in charge and conceded for the first time since losing to Senegal in a friendly last June.

A much-changed England appeared to be on course for a non-descript win when White, one of eight substitutions, tapped in at the back post in the 81st minute.

The Arsenal defender was making his first appearance for England since leaving the World Cup camp in 2022 and going into self-imposed international exile and the Wembley fans were not in the mood to welcome him back with cheers.

He was booed when he came on in the 69th minute and even more loudly when he was announced as the scorer of his first senior international goal.

White then turned villain as he was adjudged to have fouled Federico Vinas in the area after a VAR check.

Valverde stepped up to calmly beat James Trafford from the spot in the 94th minute and the visitors almost won it with a flurry of chances in a frantic finale.

With Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham either rested or not in the squad, it was a night for some of Tuchel's fringe players to stake their claims for a seat on the plane to the World Cup.

Harry Maguire made his first appearance for England for 18 months while fellow defender Fikayo Tomori got his first international action since 2023.

Everton midfielder James Garner made his senior England debut while Phil Foden also got a start having struggled for minutes for Manchester City this season.

Striker Dominic Solanke also got his first England start, eight years and 133 days after his England debut as a substitute against Brazil in November 2017.

Such was the messy nature of the friendly, however, that it was hard to see what Tuchel would have learned that he did not already know.

Marcus Rashford offered some bright moments out wide while Noni Madueke showed some endeavour before going off injured.

Foden was quiet before hobbling off in the second half after a crunching tackle by Ronald Araujo that left Tuchel enraged while Solanke worked hard without furthering his cause.

Solanke was eventually replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin who wasted a glorious chance, heading wide from close range.

White's introduction and pantomime villain display at least provided some late interest for an underwhelmed crowd.