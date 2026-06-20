US advance to World Cup round of 32 with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

SEATTLE: The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with a dominant performance against Australia on Friday (Jun 19), an early own goal and an Alex Freeman header giving the co-hosts a comfortable 2-0 win despite missing talisman Christian Pulisic.

Just as they had in their 4-1 victory over Paraguay, the US forced an own goal to open the scoring, with Cameron Burgess the unfortunate defender.

Freeman nodded in the simplest of headers just before the break, the goal initially ruled out for offside but given on review, prompting the US bench to flood the pitch in celebration.

"It was surreal ... obviously at first it was disallowed so I was kind of anxious when it went to VAR," Freeman said.

"It was so emotional for me because you dream of this moment."

Australia coach Tony Popovic dropped both goalscorers, Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, from the Socceroos' 2-0 win over Türkiye and brought them on at half-time to try to turn the tide.

Australia improved but rarely looked like getting back into the match in a second half which became increasingly fractious and lacked quality.

"I don't know if it was the occasion, but we looked sluggish, heavy-legged," Popovic said.

"I think the players showed how good they are in the second half, but obviously at this level you can't give away that much in the first."

The US moved onto six points and into the last 32 before their last game against Türkiye next Thursday in Los Angeles, when coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have Pulisic available.

"But if we want to win the competition, we need the whole team. And all the players need to be important," he said.

The US will top Group D if Türkiye do not beat Paraguay later on Friday. Australia remain second on three points and next face Paraguay in San Francisco.