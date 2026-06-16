US can ride World Cup momentum after Paraguay rout, says McBride

HOUSTON, June 16 : The United States are brimming with World Cup momentum after their opening 4-1 demolition of Paraguay, gaining one of the most important commodities required for a run deep into the tournament, former international Brian McBride told Reuters.

The ex-Fulham and Everton striker, who featured in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, said he could see the team gelling in their tournament tune-up against Germany when the four-time champions had trouble dealing with penetrating runs from the likes of full-backs Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson.

The U.S. opened their tournament campaign last Friday with a rampaging win that for some was unexpected, but marked a dream start for the co-hosts, whose four goals were their most ever in a World Cup match.

"You saw the foundation of what they're going to be capable of doing," McBride said. "So for them to go into that atmosphere and that pressure and really execute throughout the match was something that is really exciting as they move forward."

McBride praised an attack that continually stretched the Paraguay defence, adding numbers to the midfield and allowing players to express their creativity, something he had not seen before in this team.

"This approach will make it difficult for opponents to scout and defend against a versatile team with exciting young players who will be filled with confidence after the performance against Paraguay," he added.

"The most important thing you get in the World Cup is momentum and a lot of times, that momentum can carry you on to a bit of luck and some better results (than expected).

"But certainly what it does is it gives you the belief that you're able to continue down that same path."

The United States will now bide their time until Friday when they host Australia in Seattle, a match where McBride expects a raucous crowd to energise the players and roar them on to a win that would stamp their ticket to the knockout stages.

"The talent is there and you see the ideas," he said. "I hope they're able to play that same way against a good Australian team that is going to be difficult to break down."

The United States play Turkey in Los Angeles in their final pool game on June 25.