US to face Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada in friendlies

Aug 4 : The U.S. will begin their next chapter under head coach Mauricio Pochettino on home soil with friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada this year, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

The Americans will host Peru on September 26 in Orlando before taking on Chile in St. Louis, Missouri three days later. They will renew their CONCACAF rivalry with Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, Arizona before facing northern neighbours Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota.

U.S. Soccer said on Monday that Pochettino had agreed to lead the men's team through to the 2030 World Cup after taking them to the last 16 at this year's tournament which they co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

“We are so excited to start this new phase of our journey with matches in front of our home fans. Their amazing energy during the summer has set the standard,” Pochettino said in a statement.

“Our objective is always to play the best opponents possible, and these matches provide a variety of experiences for this group of players as we begin this new chapter of the U.S Men’s National Team.”

The Americans finished first in their World Cup group ahead of Australia, Paraguay and Turkey, and the six points they collected were the highest-ever total for the men's team at the tournament.

They beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 before losing 4-1 to Belgium.